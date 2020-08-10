Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on August 10, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

B.C. health authorities are reporting 131 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, totalling 4,065 infections province-wide as of Monday, August 10th.

To date, 3,425 people have fully recovered, with 445 cases remaining active.

Breaking down the weekend’s case numbers into each day will give the following:

Friday to Saturday – 50.

Saturday to Sunday – 37.

Sunday to Monday – 44.

The Interior Health region is reporting 391 total cases so far, with no new infections in the Kootenay Boundary region, which has had 13 cases to date.

No new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend. 195 British Columbians have died from the virus so far.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer urged people to stay safe to bring the number of new cases lower.

“We need to do better collectively to stop these exposure events from happening. Our layers of protection help reduce the spread of COVID-19, we know that works, we know we can do it,” said Henry.

Henry added that people should try to avoid large groups, such as parties, even if there are less than 50 people.

As well, Henry offered some clarification for parents and children on policies regarding going back to school.

“Each school and school district is now taking the overall framework with the guidance in place, and applying it to their schools. This will ensure that the layers of protection are there from the first day to the last day of the school year,” explained Henry. “You will see such things as staggered start times, staggered recess and lunch. When we talk about learning groups, it may mean that two or three classes all start at the same time and have recess at the same time. It does not mean that all of those children will be intermingling every day, it means they may go for recess at the same time, but be in different areas of the schoolyard.”