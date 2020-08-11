Photo taken outside of Creston's RCMP offices (Jensen Shields, MyCrestonNow.com staff)

The weekly Creston RCMP report is back.

Highlights over the past seven days from August 3, 2020 to August 10 include three separate disputes between seasonal workers, multiple calls for people yelling at the general public and a Goat River rescue.

*Submitted by Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie*

Creston Media Report

Police received 106 calls for assistance from August 3 to August 10, 2020.

August 3, 2020

Police attended to a single vehicle collision on Highway 3. The drinking driver was issued a 3 day licence suspension. No injuries to the driver or passenger.

Report of an assault stemming from a disagreement between two seasonal workers in Erickson.

Report of threats being made to a seasonal worker after a dispute involving a possible assault.

August 4, 2020

Attended to a disturbance at a Creston service club building in which it was suspected that a person had damaged a window. Police located a suspect in the vicinity. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Called to a disturbance at a park in Creston in which it was reported that one suspect claimed he had a firearm. Police attended and found that the suspect was not armed.

Called to assist BC Ambulance in securing a safe landing zone for a helicopter in order to transport a patient.

Responded to a report of threats being uttered by a patron to a worker at a local business.

August 5, 2020

Responded to a neighbor dispute in Creston involving garden tools and yelling.

Investigated a report of a possible assault with a weapon between two parties known to each other.

Received a request from Leduc, Alberta to assist with an historical assault investigation.

August 6, 2020

A report of an aggressive dog in Wynndel was referred to RDCK Bylaw Services.

Intervened in a family dispute involving an alleged assault.

Attended to a report of a disturbance and assault at a Creston business. Police attended but the proprietor and suspect were both uncooperative during the investigation.

August 7, 2020

Responded to a workplace injury at a logging site in the Kootenay Pass area.

Responded to a domestic disturbance involving a threat with a broom which escalated after one party refused to relinquish a lighter.

Report of harassment over Facebook between two parties who were saying unpleasant things about each other.

August 8, 2020

Report of a missing dog that may have been hurt by an angry landowner. Police located the missing dog unharmed.

Police were called to assist a male who was stranded on a rock in the rapids of Goat River. Creston RCMP member trained in swift water rescue attended the location and assisted the stranded swimmer get back to shore safely.

Report of two males causing a disturbance by yelling on Canyon Street. Police attended and told the suspects to leave the area.

August 9, 2020

Report of mischief to a property after a homeowner found his plants had been pulled out. Suspect was possibly a previous tenant.

Report of a dispute stemming from the sale of a vehicle between two seasonal workers.

Attended to a complaint of a person yelling at children at Centennial Park.

Report of a male spreading dirt on the visitor centre parking lot. Police attended and found the male who advised that he was trying to clean up spilled oil left by visitor’s vehicles.

August 10, 2020

Report of threats being uttered between neighbours in Gray Creek over the ownership rights of rocks on a property.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-08-10