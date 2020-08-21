The Regional District of Central Kootenay has announced the reopening of three ice rinks. Nelson, Castlegar, and Creston’s District Community Complexes will all open to the public on September 14th.

The rinks are opening nearly six months after they closed back on March 16th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first, the rinks will be used for primary community partners like hockey associations, Skate Canada clubs, Speed Skating Canada, and adult recreational leagues. Private rentals may be offered in the future depending on how well safety policies are followed.

Ice time for the upcoming 2020-2021 season will be determined by COVID-19 safety plans that each organization will have to submit. The RDCK will review each plan and ensure that it meets the regional district’s protocols and guidelines.

RDCK staff is also meeting with user groups to determine the date of additional recreational reopenings. The RDCK said the Pioneer Arena in Castlegar, the Nelson Civic Centre, and the curling rink in Creston could also reopen in the near future.

The RDCK’s Aquatic Task Force is also working on COVID-19 safety plans for all indoor pools, with a target to reopen pools in early October.