Creston Media Report

 

Police received 109 calls for assistance from August 17 to August 24, 2020.

 

August 17, 2020

  • Assisted a victim of domestic violence and harassment obtain a protection order.
  • Investigated three separate complaints of property damage.
  • Report of an unwanted male at a Creston business harassing people by asking for narcotics.
  • Report of fraudulent transactions on a person’s bank account.
  • A report of people causing a disturbance in a Creston public place by loudly playing drums resulted in a liquor ticket for drinking beer in public.

August 18, 2020

  • Police received numerous complaints regarding a group of individuals drinking and harassing people publicly in Creston. Options are being considered for the repeat offenders.
  • Began in investigation into an assault complaint over stolen property.
  • Received a number of parking complaints regarding parking on the Goat River Bridge on Highway 21.
  • Intervened in a domestic situation regarding extra marital relations in order to avoid situation escalating to violence.

August 19, 2020

  • A drinking driver in Erickson received a 90 day licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.
  • Attended to a dispute involving a houseguest that overstayed his welcome.
  • Report of a loose dog killing livestock.

August 20, 2020

  • Investigated a report of a forged cheque being passed.
  • Report of a suspicious male following a female.
  • Called to assist CBSA Kingsgate with an impaired driver. The drinking driver received a 90 day licence suspension and a 30 day impoundment of his vehicle.

August 21, 2020

  • Report of youths knocking on residence doors in Creston and running away.
  • Attended to a report of a possible domestic assault.
  • A report of a disturbance in public turned out to be harassment that escalated into a consensual fight.

August 22, 2020

  • A call to assist EHS with an unruly patient resulted in the intoxicated person being lodged in police cells until sober once medically cleared.
  • Report of harassment over the telephone regarding unwanted business calls.
  • Called to assist with a fraud regarding the sale of a dog.
  • Report of a theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked on Highway 21.
  • A report of a missing person turned out to be a late arrival.

August 23, 2020

  • Report of a suspicious male trying to “high five” some young people.
  • Report of theft of a part off a parked vehicle.
  • Attended to a domestic dispute involving property after a split.
  • A report of a missing person turned out to be the missing avoiding the caller.
  • Another report of a missing person turned out to be the missing being out of cell reception for a time.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-08-24