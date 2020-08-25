NewsWeekly Creston RCMP Report: August 24, 2020 SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Tuesday, Aug. 25th, 2020 Creston RCMP detachment. (Jensen Shields, MyCrestonNow.com staff)Creston Media Report Police received 109 calls for assistance from August 17 to August 24, 2020. August 17, 2020Assisted a victim of domestic violence and harassment obtain a protection order.Investigated three separate complaints of property damage.Report of an unwanted male at a Creston business harassing people by asking for narcotics.Report of fraudulent transactions on a person’s bank account.A report of people causing a disturbance in a Creston public place by loudly playing drums resulted in a liquor ticket for drinking beer in public.August 18, 2020Police received numerous complaints regarding a group of individuals drinking and harassing people publicly in Creston. Options are being considered for the repeat offenders.Began in investigation into an assault complaint over stolen property.Received a number of parking complaints regarding parking on the Goat River Bridge on Highway 21.Intervened in a domestic situation regarding extra marital relations in order to avoid situation escalating to violence.August 19, 2020A drinking driver in Erickson received a 90 day licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.Attended to a dispute involving a houseguest that overstayed his welcome.Report of a loose dog killing livestock.August 20, 2020Investigated a report of a forged cheque being passed.Report of a suspicious male following a female.Called to assist CBSA Kingsgate with an impaired driver. The drinking driver received a 90 day licence suspension and a 30 day impoundment of his vehicle.August 21, 2020Report of youths knocking on residence doors in Creston and running away.Attended to a report of a possible domestic assault.A report of a disturbance in public turned out to be harassment that escalated into a consensual fight.August 22, 2020A call to assist EHS with an unruly patient resulted in the intoxicated person being lodged in police cells until sober once medically cleared.Report of harassment over the telephone regarding unwanted business calls.Called to assist with a fraud regarding the sale of a dog.Report of a theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked on Highway 21.A report of a missing person turned out to be a late arrival.August 23, 2020Report of a suspicious male trying to “high five” some young people.Report of theft of a part off a parked vehicle.Attended to a domestic dispute involving property after a split.A report of a missing person turned out to be the missing avoiding the caller.Another report of a missing person turned out to be the missing being out of cell reception for a time.S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-08-24