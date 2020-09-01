*With files from Ryley Mc.Cormack*

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a large fire directly off Highway 3 Tuesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke billowed throughout the City.

The fire originated between May May Chinese Restaurant and Rocky’s Donair at the old Legion building early Tuesday afternoon. The blaze then jumped over to May May Restaurant as firefighters attempted to control the flames. Both buildings are a total loss as the fire quickly spread north and consumed both buildings.

At this time, there does not appear to be any reported injuries.

RCMP is blocking portions of the Strip, causing large traffic delays on Highway as a result of the fire and the emergency response.

Emergency services dealing with a large structure fire on highway 3 at 8th St N. Pls choose an alternate route through town and avoid Kootenay St N. — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) September 1, 2020

As a result of the fire, approximately 1,950 customers were without power in downtown Cranbrook. BC Hydro reported the mass outage and assigned crew members to try and restore power as quickly as possible. Since then, power has been mostly restored to all customers. BC Hydro said less than five customers are without power in the localized area of the fire, and that power should be fully restored soon.

This is a developing story.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.