Extreme winds a day prior on September 7, 2020 has led to the Boil Water Notice for users on the Lister Water System south of Creston.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said, “The Boil Water Notice has been issued due to depleted reservoir levels resulting from an extended power outage. Depressurization of the water mains has occurred creating a potential for the backflow of contaminants to enter the water system.”

Residents are asked to limit water use to essential use only for the next 24 hours as of September 8

. Water users may also experience brief water outages as reservoir levels are replenished.

“The RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” The RDCK said in Tuesday’s release. “Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water.”

A printed Boil Water notice must be posted at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public at public facilities. (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off).

Clientele may also be verbally alerted of the Boil Water Notice should an opportunity arise.

“The RDCK will be taking measures to reduce risk,” the regional district added. “Water quality will be monitored and the public will be notified when the RDCK is able to lift the Boil Water Notice.”