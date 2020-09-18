How would I describe our featured PAWS pet this week with one word?

Irresistible.

Keaton is a handsome 15-week-old kitten. A short-haired boy who’s mostly grey with a bit of white, he’s friendly, playful, and well-socialized.

He’s had his vaccinations and health check. While he loves playing with all his kitten friends, he’d really love to play with you in his fur-ever home.

For more details on how to adopt Keaton and to learn more about the impacts of smoke on your pets, click on the audio player for the full interview between Jensen and Debby from PAWS.