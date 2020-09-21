A dire warning as Canada sees a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam says the increase of active cases is the transmission of the virus that happened two weeks ago, “That means there is a lot of virus circulating and things will only get worse if we don’t all do our best to slow the spread of COVID-19. The fact is public health authorities can’t solve this on their own, it will take all of us working together to bring things back to a safer slow burn.”

Tam says now is the time to evaluate personal situations and think about how to “tighten things up to be part of the solution.”

Calling it Monday’s motivation, Tam has provided a checklist of things to do to improve what she calls “our position on the defence.”

We should all be aware that staying home and away from others is a must if experiencing any symptoms, even if mild. Find out more about symptoms of COVID-19 and know how to get tested.

Rethink your bubble. It should be limited to your existing household and/or a small, consistent and trusted number of in-person contacts. Smaller is safer.

Personal protective measures like physical distancing, handwashing, and covering coughs and sneezes are the first line of defence and the guard we must never let down.

Wearing a non-medical mask in closed spaces, crowded places, or close contact situations and when physical distancing is difficult is an important added layer of protection. Remember, anyone can be infected and some people can spread the virus even before they show symptoms.

On Sunday there were 875 new COVID-19 cases reported across Canada.