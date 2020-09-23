Creston Media Report

Police received 62 calls for assistance from September 14 to September 21, 2020.

September 14, 2020

A male causing a disturbance by yelling in a Creston park was arrested and lodged in police cells for being drunk in public.

Report of a purse being stolen from an unlocked residence in Creston.

A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near West Creston for speeding resulted in the unlicensed driver being fined and having his vehicle impounded.

September 15, 2020

Police attended to a report of a male running into traffic and yelling at drivers on Canyon Street.

Report of a theft of gas from a Creston gas station.

Report of a male yelling obscenities outside a business in Creston.

September 16, 2020

A disturbance outside a residence in Creston resulted in one male being arrested and charged with uttering threats.

September 17, 2020

Police intervened in a disturbance at a Provincial Government office after a person was reported to be aggressive with staff.

Police attended to a report of an unwanted guest at a residence after a family dispute.

A vehicle stop for erratic driving on Lower Wynndel Road resulted in the drinking driver being issued a 3 day licence suspension and having her vehicle impounded.

September 18, 2020

Police attended to a report of a disturbance on Canyon Street in which two males were fighting.

Report of a break and enter to a residence stemming from a dispute over property.

Police attended to a report of a male causing a disturbance at a Creston business after he was denied use of the washroom facilities.

September 19, 2020

A vehicle stop for erratic driving in the early morning hours on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 3 days. A further check with ICBC resulted in the driver receiving a 3 month driving prohibition for administrative reasons.

Police attended to a male causing a disturbance outside a Creston business after being refused service due to his inability to provide identification.

Report of a dog biting a person after attending a property unintentionally in Erickson.