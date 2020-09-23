The RDCK and its partner communities, Creston, Kaslo, Nakusp, Nelson, New Denver, Salmo, Silverton and Slocan have recently completed a Housing Needs Assessment and will be sharing regional and locals findings through two community webinars.

A Housing Needs Assessment is a report that describes current and anticipated housing needs in a community by collecting data, analyzing trends and speaking with community members. Under the Local Government Statutes Amendment Act, 2018 a Housing Needs Report must be done every five years.

The two community webinars will be on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 2:30 pm – 4: 00 pm or Monday, September 25th, 2020 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Both events will be held remotely via the Zoom platform and are open to the public. To attend a webinar visit www.rdck.ca/housing.

For a copy of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment Report, click here.