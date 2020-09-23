SHARE ON:

B.C. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. (Supplied by BC Coroners Service)

Vista Radio conducted an interview Wednesday with Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s Chief Coroner.

We touched on a number of topics including:

The number of illicit drug deaths in B.C. this year already outpacing the 2019 year-end mark

Border closures and reduction of services playing a role in a more contaminated drug supply

Would giving Naloxone kits to the general public be considered helpful?

Is the large volume of deaths taking a toll on the coroners and other medical personnel?

Why are men are making up the vast majority of deaths?

Are paramedics at risk of getting burned out due to the public health emergency?

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: