Creston RCMP report: Sep 21 – 28

Jensen Shields, staff
Monday, Sep. 28th, 2020

Creston Media Report

Police received 58 calls for assistance from September 21 to September 28, 2020.

September 21, 2020
Intervened in a neighbour dispute over a fence.
Report of a male yelling and screaming on Canyon Street.
Investigated a report of a vehicle possibly shot with a pellet gun on Highway 3.

September 22, 2020
Investigated a report of a domestic argument that turned physical.
Report of vehicle lug nuts found loosened. Possible mischief.
Received information regarding a possible missing person from 2018.

September 23, 2020
Attended to a report of an assault at a party over a romantic relationship.
An unwanted male was removed from a Creston business and served a trespass notice after causing a disturbance.
Report of a possible threat during a landlord tenant dispute.
Assisted Kingsgate CBSA agents with a seizure of narcotics.

September 24, 2020
Report of stolen timber in Lister.
Received a counterfeit bill after it was passed at a Creston business.
Report of harassment by an ex-partner after a break up.

September 25, 2020
Assisted BC Conservation Officers in seizing an unregistered firearm.
Report from a Creston business that a male had been causing a disturbance and harassing customers.

September 26, 2020
A vehicle stop for failing to drive with lights on in the early morning hours in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days.
Report of gunshots being heard near Yahk.
Investigated a report of threats being made during a party. Alcohol appeared to be a factor.

September 27, 2020
A vehicle stop to check driver sobriety in the early morning hours in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having her licence suspended for 90 days, an having her vehicle impounded for 30 days.
Attended to a report of a male acting erratically outside a business in Creston.
Called to investigate a single vehicle motorcycle collision in West Creston in which the driver left the scene. Police located the driver unharmed but impaired by alcohol. The driver had her licence suspended for 90 days.
A call to a Creston business regarding a suspicious male possibly using narcotics in the restroom resulted in the male being arrested by the police. During the arrest, the male assaulted the responding officer. The male is currently in custody facing numerous charges.
Police received a call from a stuck motorist on a FSR near Dodge Creek.

September 28, 2020
Report of logs being spilled off a truck on Highway 3 near Yahk after the truck hit a bear.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie
2020-09-28