Creston Media Report

Police received 58 calls for assistance from September 21 to September 28, 2020.

September 21, 2020

September 22, 2020

September 23, 2020

An unwanted male was removed from a Creston business and served a trespass notice after causing a disturbance.

Attended to a report of an assault at a party over a romantic relationship.

September 24, 2020

Report of harassment by an ex-partner after a break up.

Received a counterfeit bill after it was passed at a Creston business.

September 25, 2020

Report from a Creston business that a male had been causing a disturbance and harassing customers.

September 26, 2020

Investigated a report of threats being made during a party. Alcohol appeared to be a factor.

A vehicle stop for failing to drive with lights on in the early morning hours in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days.

September 27, 2020

A vehicle stop to check driver sobriety in the early morning hours in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having her licence suspended for 90 days, an having her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Attended to a report of a male acting erratically outside a business in Creston.

Called to investigate a single vehicle motorcycle collision in West Creston in which the driver left the scene. Police located the driver unharmed but impaired by alcohol. The driver had her licence suspended for 90 days.

A call to a Creston business regarding a suspicious male possibly using narcotics in the restroom resulted in the male being arrested by the police. During the arrest, the male assaulted the responding officer. The male is currently in custody facing numerous charges.