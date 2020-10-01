An early Kootenay life landmark was lost in the burning of Jordan’s Cabin.

Located near Dewdney Trail close to Summit Creek, the site marked an way of life that also highlighted the brutal and unforgiving nature of isolation.

This summer the Creston Valley Rotary Club restored the cabin to the best of their abilities and cleared brush in an attempt to mitigate the risk of a meandering blaze. It makes the complete destruction of the roughly 100 year-old trapper cabin all the more sad, though its history is already steeped in sorrow.

More on Ed Jordan, his cabin, and his painful demise may be found on the Creston Museum Website.

Creston RCMP are actively investigating the September 29 incident, as Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie said the fire appears to be human caused.

“We attended again during daylight hours to conduct the investigation. There was no evidence that pointed to a suspect, but considering that there was no apparent natural mechanism for the fire to start, it is believed that a person started the fire,” said Currie. “It is not clear at this point if the fire was accidental or intentional. We are still looking for any witnesses that may have observed someone in the area in the evening of the 28th or around the time of the fire.”

The cabin was found ablaze by Jay Olsen in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.