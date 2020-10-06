The federal government will be sending new rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces and territories.

The deal signed with Abbot Rapid Diagnostics will provide over 20-million of the antigen rapid tests.

Health Canada has approved its use in Canada and says it will help provinces provide quick and easier access to testing.

The tests can provide results in less than 20 minutes and can be done by trained healthcare workers in pharmacies, doctor’s offices and walk-in clinics.