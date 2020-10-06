NewsSpecial Report: Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C.’s approach to COVID-19 this fall and winter SHARE ON: ash, staff Tuesday, Oct. 6th, 2020 Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. Provincial Health Officer. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer on Tuesday.We touched on a number of topics including:Northern Health recording more COVID-19 cases in the past month than the previous five combinedEncouraging news on vaccine candidates and the likelihood we could see more than one treatment for COVID-19Increasing B.C.’s testing capacity to 20,000 per day during the fall and winterWhy it’s important to get your flu shot this year due to the pandemicDeath threats that have been made to her since the pandemic beganThe chances of junior hockey teams seeing fans in the stands this seasonLISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/bonnie-henry-part-3-raw.mp3