Creston RCMP report: Sep 28 – Oct 5

Creston RCMP detachment.

Creston Media Report

Police received 64 calls for assistance from September 28 to October 4, 2020.

September 28, 2020
Report of trespassers picking berries on private land in Crawford Bay.
A complaint of suspicious activity on a person's email account.

September 29, 2020
Began an investigation into the structure fire that destroyed Jordan's Cabin. No suspects identified as of yet.
Report of a suspicious male camping alone near Reclamation Road resulted in the US citizen being arrested and detained for weapons and immigration offences.
A vehicle stop on Canyon Street for erratic driving and expired insurance resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

September 30, 2020
Responded to a male causing a disturbance at a Creston business.
A vehicle stop for displaying the wrong licence plate found that the driver was driving while suspended. The offending driver had her vehicle impounded.
One male was arrested after causing a disturbance and being drunk on Canyon Street.
The complainant of a person making slanderous comments on Facebook was advised to contact site administrators.

October 1, 2020
Attended to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a possible assault.
A report of an ex partner stealing a car turned out to be a civil matter over property.
A vehicle stop for erratic driving found the driver to be prohibited from driving as well as the passenger to be breaching release conditions for being away from his designated residence. Numerous charges pending.

October 2, 2020
A report of four intoxicated males causing a disturbance on 16th Ave resulted in the arrest and lodging of the four for being drunk in public.
Report of mischief to a vehicle in which offensive words were scratched into the paint.
Report of harassment over text from an ex partner.

October 3, 2020
Report of an intoxicated male jumping into traffic on Canyon Street. The male was arrested and lodged in police cells until sober.
A vehicle stop to check driver sobriety resulted in the drinking driver having hos licence suspended for 90 days and his father's truck impounded for 30 days.
Report of a paintball being shot at a house in Erickson.

October 4, 2020
During a vehicle stop, police recognized that the vehicle passenger was bound by numerous release conditions including a 24 hour house arrest. The offender attempted to evade police by running from the vehicle. He was located and arrested a short time later, and held in police cells for a bail hearing.
Police observed a male drinking in public. The male was arrested and held in police cells until sober due to hi level of intoxication.

October 5, 2020
Police attended a single vehicle collision on Highway 3 near West Creston. The driver was issued a 90 day licence suspension as he had been drinking
A neighbour dispute in Crawford Bay over a cat in a tree escalated into threats being uttered.