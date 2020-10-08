Cranbrook RCMP responded to a fatal collision between a semi-truck and a small car in the 6,000 block of Highway 3/95 between Moyie and Cranbrook. The collision was between the Moyie Wards Bridge and the Moyie Swansea Bridge.

“Once on scene police were directed to the vehicle and found that the driver and sole occupant was deceased,” confirmed Cranbrook RCMP. “The driver of the semi was unhurt.”

The collision occurred around 2:30 am, causing a fire, which RCMP managed to extinguish.

“Initial reports indicate the eastbound Mitsubishi crossed the center line and struck the westbound semi-truck,” said RCMP. “The BC Coroners Service attended the scene and is conducting its own concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine what happened.”

Highway 3 is fully open following the collision but the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.