Jamie Hunter (left) and Alyssa Taburiaux (right) are the forums' organizers. (Supplied by Taburiaux)

Local youth will be hosting an all-candidates debate forum in both the Kootenay West and Nelson-Creston ridings prior to the October 24, 2020 election

Both forums will be held virtually using Zoom.

“Youth voices are often unheard in politics,” said organizer Jamie Hunter, 20, a Peace Studies student at Selkirk College. “We felt the need to put together this forum so that those voices could be listened to.”

The forum for Kootenay West will take place on October 19th at 7:00 p.m, while Nelson-Creston’s forum will be on October 21st, also at 7:00 p.m.

Registration is required and space is limited to 100 including the hosts and speakers. Locals who wish to observe and /or participate are encouraged to fill out the following form: https://forms.gle/d3XgaSTN4X7xRkcB6

The online forums will be open to audiences of all ages, however, event organizers said questions that will be asked must be submitted by local youth.

Organizer Alyssa Taburiaux, 21 said she was motivated to organize the forum due to a lack of youth representation in the legislature.

“Right now, there are no MLAs under the age of 35 in the legislature,” Taburiuax said. “This has led to youth voices frequently going unheard, and we want to change that.”

“It won’t just be listening to candidates’ platforms. The format will involve audience participation,” said Hunter. “We want this event to be useful to not only informing the voters but also informing the candidates on the issues that matter and hopefully helping them adjust their views so they better reflect the views of constituents.”

For more information on how to participate, contact youth4climate.nelson@gmail.com.