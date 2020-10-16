The East Kootenay reported two new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, while one new case was also reported in the Kootenay Boundary region. The new cases were confirmed by health authorities between October 2nd and October 15th.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the East Kootenay has now had 38 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Kootenay Boundary has had 29 total cases.

In all of Interior Health, there have been 587 total COVID-19 cases in the health authority, 30 of which were new as of this past week (since October 8th). As of publishing, Interior Health has 26 active cases in the region, two of which are currently in hospital.

Interior Health has had two total deaths since the pandemic began. That remains the lowest mortality rate in B.C. at 0.34%. The provincial mortality rate is around 2%.

Full data from the BCCDC is summarized weekly every Thursday evening.

