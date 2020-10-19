NewsCanada-U.S. border closure extended until late November SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Monday, Oct. 19th, 2020 (Supplied by Pexels)The ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States has been extended until late next month.On Monday, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair announced the restrictions will remain in place until November 21st.It marks the eighth straight month where non-essential travel between the two countries has been restricted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Blair said the decision will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.