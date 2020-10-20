B.C. health authorities have reported 499 COVID-19 infections across the province since Friday, 21 of which have been in the Interior Health region.

Interior Health said it has 36 active cases, with two in the hospital and one in the ICU in its jurisdiction as of Monday, October 19th. The health authority has reported 611 cases in total.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases further:

Friday to Saturday: 172.

Saturday to Sunday: 153.

Sunday to Monday: 174.

According to a statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, there has been a total of 11,687 cases in the province, with 1,639 remaining active.

So far, 9,753 people have recovered, making up 83.5% of the total cases.

As of Monday, 67 people have been hospitalized from the virus 19 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people infected with COVID-19 are recovering self-isolation at home.

Two more deaths have been attributed to the illness over the weekend, bringing B.C’s total to 253.

Henry and Brown’s statement urged the public to remain cautious and safe to slow the spread of the virus.

“We want to keep as many activities as possible open for all of us and keep our communities safe. This is the balance we are working hard to achieve, and following our safety basics allows us to do just that,” said Henry and Brown. “We want to avoid a rapid increase in new cases that overwhelms the health-care system, making it more difficult to care for those who are unwell – whether from COVID-19 or another illness.”