Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to an assault and disturbance on October 16, 2020 at 6:51 p.m.

“The victim, a 22-year-old woman who sustained non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect were known to each other,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

RCMP attended the apartment in the 2100-block of Daniel Street in Trail B.C., and arrested the assault suspect, a 32-year-old man.

“During the man’s arrest, he allegedly attempted to kick a police officer,” Sgt. Wicentowich added. “However, was apprehended by the officer without further incident.”

Following the man’s arrest, police said they searched and found small baggies of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to Sgt. Wicentowich, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada will be receiving the full investigative findings of the case to determine possible assault and drug related charges.

The suspect is expected make his first appearance in court on November 12, 2020.