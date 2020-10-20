According to a report published by the BC Coroners Service, 127 people died from suspected drug toxicity through September.

The Coroners Service said the month’s numbers represent a 112% increase from September of 2019 with 60 deaths, but a 15% decrease from deaths in August, which had 150.

The report estimates there were approximately 4.2 illicit drug toxicity deaths per day throughout the month.

In the East Kootenay, there have been 13 fentanyl-detected deaths so far in 2020. Previously, the highest recorded fentanyl deaths for the region was in 2016, when 6 people died throughout the year.

Through September, 15 people died from suspected fentanyl toxicity in the Interior Health region, as 144 people have died in its jurisdiction so far in 2020.

According to the BC Coroners Service, people aged 30 to 59 made up 70% of the deaths in 2020, while men accounted for 80%.

Across the province, fentanyl has been detected in 963 illicit drug toxicity deaths this year.

