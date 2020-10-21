Get your online Christmas shopping done early.

That’s the message from Canada Post who’s asking Canadians to please shop early this holiday season.

They say the continued shift to online shopping due to COVID-19, on top of the traditional late holiday surge of parcels, could result in significant parcel volumes and overwhelm capacity.

Jon Hamilton is with Canada Post and he says they are putting a 2020 Holiday peak season plan in place.

“We are adding 4,000 extra seasonal employees right across the country, another 1000 vehicles to our fleet, we’re adding all kinds of equipment for scanning and things like that.”

The company says they will also be delivering on weekends in many communities and hours at many post offices will be extended.