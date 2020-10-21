BC Green Nicole Charlwood (top left), Libertarian Terry Tiessen (top right), BC Liberal Tanya Finley (bottom left), and BC NDP Brittny Andersen are all running in the 2020 B.C. Election in Nelson-Creston. (Supplied by BC Green Party, Terry Tiessen, BC Liberal Party, and BC NDP)

All four Nelson-Creston candidates came to a consensus in a virtual forum hosted by the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce.

On October 20, 2020, a submitted question was posed by Moderator Daniel Alexander.

“If the people of Creston elect three School District Trustees, dedicated to returning the Creston Valley family of schools back to our own district in the 2022 School Board elections, what are you willing to do to help?”

BC Green candidate Nicole Charlwood was first to respond, saying more funding for schools would support smaller school districts.

“In Creston, you’ve got some really interesting, independent and public schools going on. A real variety in the community that want to have their own unique educational options,” said Charlwood. “I feel the system that we have now doesn’t allow for that very easily. If some local autonomy would help, I’m supportive.”

Libertarian Candidate Terry Teissen said he heard the question before and was first to show support.

“Small local governance, as Nicole put it, Libertarians are huge on small local governance,” said Tiessen. “So we’re right on board for Creston to put forward the three Trustees, I would do everything in my power to support you getting your self-determination back.”

BC NDP candidate Brittny Andersen’s response.

“If Creston is able to elect the three Trustees that they need and that there is a clear majority of support for that, for having the autonomous, separated school district for Creston, I would absolutely be supporting that transition.”

BC Liberal candidate Tanya Finley also agreed with her challengers.

“If Creston is wanting that? That’s fantastic. Let’s talk about it, and we’ll bring it down to Victoria,” said Finley. “That’s a pretty simple one when you have four people agreeing.”

The Creston Valley’s school district joined with School District#8 Kootenay Lake in 1996 and has since been a pain point for some Creston-based parents and teachers. The topic of seceding from School District#8 has been brought up more than once by Creston’s outspoken School District Trustee and former teacher, Allan Gribbin.