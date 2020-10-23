Don’t let his name fool you, this feline is not half a ton… but he might like salmon!

Bear is an 11-year-old quiet orange tabby. This nice boy can be found in the highest cat tree, where he tends to keep to himself. If you’re looking for a friendly but low maintenance cat, he’s the boy for you. He’s been neutered, had his vaccinations, and is ready to find his new fur-ever home.

To learn more about how to adopt Mr. Bear call PAWS at 250 428 7297,

