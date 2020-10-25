News2020 B.C. Election – Voting Results SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Saturday, Oct. 24th, 2020 Elections BC Voting Place (Bradley Jones, MyCrestonNow.com staff)Below are the 2020 preliminary election results for both the British Columbia Legislature and local East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary ridings.British ColumbiaBC NDP – John HorganTotal – 53Elected – 50Leading – 5VotesTotal – 497,298Share – 44.63%BC Liberal Party – Andrew WilkinsonTotal – 29Elected – 25Leading – 4VotesTotal – 395,933Share – 35.57%BC Green Party – Sonia FurstenauTotal – 3Elected – 3Leading – 0VotesTotal – 171,621Share – 15.42%* 44 seats needed for a majorityKootenay EastTom Shypitka – BC Liberal Party8,21259.65%Wayne Stetski – BC NDP4,15230.16%Kerri Wall – BC Green Party1,40310.19%Total Votes: 13,767Polls reporting: 85/86Columbia River-RevelstokeSamson Boyer – BC Green Party1,54613.03%Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP4,55138.35%Doug Clovechok – BC Liberal Party5,77048.62%Total Votes: 11,867Polls reporting: 76/77Nelson-CrestonBrittny Anderson – BC NDP4,94739.86%Nicole Charlwood – BC Green Party4,21133.93%Tanya Finley – BC Liberal Party2,95823.83%Terry Tiessen – Libertarian2962.38%Total Votes: 12,412Polls reporting: 67/77Kootenay WestGlen Byle – Conservative3399.96%Katrine Conroy – BC NDP1,97958.15%Andrew Duncan – BC Green Party66119.42%Corbin Kelley – BC Liberal Party3329.76%Fletcher Quince – Independent320.94%Ed Varney – Independent601.76%Total Votes: 3,403Polls reporting: 23/87Boundary SimilkameenArlyn Greig – Wexit BC4072.60%Roly Russell – BC NDP7,52948.04%Darryl Seres – Conservative1,96312.53%Petra Veintimilla – BC Liberal Party5,77336.84%Total Votes: 15,672Polls reporting: 92/98MORE: Preliminary Voting Results (Elections BC)