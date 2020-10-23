Saturday is election day in B.C. as voters head to the polls to elect their local MLAs and the next provincial government.

Polling stations open at 8:00 am (PDT) and close at 8:00 pm (PDT).

Every registered voter should have received a Where to Vote card in the mail, notifying people where they can vote on Saturday. If you have not registered to vote, you can either visit the district electoral office in your riding or stop by any voting station.

“Normally it is faster to vote at your assigned voting place, but you can vote at another voting place if it is more convenient to you,” said Elections BC.

Residents can also vote at the district electoral offices from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday. (PDT).

All completed vote-by-mail packages that were not put in the mail by last Saturday, October 17th can be dropped off at any location during general voting hours. Those that may have sent their vote-by-mail packages in the mail after that time should be extra cautious and still vote on Saturday. According to Elections BC, all mail-in ballots are scrutinized, so if the package did arrive on time and still cast a ballot, you are guaranteeing your vote is counted on election night.

“All vote-by-mail packages are screened for compliance with the Election Act before being accepted for counting.”

In order to vote, residents must bring a valid piece of identification that shows a name and home address. Voters should also bring their Where to Vote card to expedite the voting process. If voters wish, Elections BC said they can bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot, as well as a mask.

“We encourage voters to wear a mask when they vote to protect others. You will not be asked to remove your mask to vote.”

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections BC has also implemented the following protocols at all voting locations:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

MORE: Voting Safety and COVID-19 (Elections BC)

MORE: Safe Voting Places Plan (Elections BC)

Below is a list of all general voting locations in Nelson-Creston.

Balfour Balfour Seniors Comm Hall – 534 Charles St Redfish Elem School – 265 Bryan Rd

Blewett Blewett Elem School – 2665 Blewett Rd

Boswell Boswell Memorial Hall – 12374 Boswell Rd

Canyon Canyon-Lister Elem School – 4575 Canyon-Lister Rd

Crawford Bay Crawford Bay School – 16159 Walkley Rd

Creston Prince Charles Sec School – 223 18th Ave S

Erickson Erickson Elem School – 3523 3 Hwy

Harrop Harrop & District Comm Centre – 6066 McConnell Rd

Kaslo Kaslo Royal Canadian Legion – 74 403 5th St

Marblehead Lardeau Valley Comm Hall – 13429 31 Hwy

Nelson Central Elem School – 811 Stanley St Hume Elem School – 310 Nelson Ave Nelson Rod & Gun Club – 801 Railway St

Riondel Riondel Comm Centre – 1511 Eastman Ave

Salmo Salmo Valley Youth & Comm Centre – 206 7th St

Taghum Taghum Hall 5915 Taghum Hall Rd

West Creston West Creston Hall – 1350 West Creston Rd



Wynndel Wynndel Memorial Hall – 5127 Wynndel Rd

Yahk Yahk Kingsgate Comm Centre 8790 Railway Ave



MORE: Where to Vote (Elections BC)