News2020 B.C. Election – BC NDP Britnny Anderson poised to secure Nelson-Creston SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Sunday, Oct. 25th, 2020 Brittny Anderson is the BC NDP Candidate in the Nelson-Creston riding. (Supplied by BC NDP)With a 934 vote lead, the BC NDP may keep its Nelson-Creston stronghold while bringing in new leadership in Brittny Anderson.The initial count is as follows:Brittny AndersonBC NDP5,37739.86%Nicole CharlwoodBC Green Party4,44332.94%Tanya FinleyBC Liberal Party3,33524.72%Terry TiessenLibertarian3352.48% Total votes13,490100% It is important to note that The Nelson-Creston riding has 29,389 registered voters. With 4,041 mail-in ballots that still need counting as well as any other absentee ballots, neither leader has reached out as of yet to claim victory.The final count usually begins 13 days after election night but Elections BC said that process will likely take longer due to the record amount of mail-in ballots.