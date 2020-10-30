The apple of your eye has fallen right into your lap with Newton

This kind-faced cat is a handsome, orange and white tabby.

Two years-old and laid back, this friendly cuddler loves to purr. He’s doing well getting used to being with other cats to boot.

He’s due to be neutered and have his second round of vaccinations in two weeks, but don’t let that delay you giving him his fur-ever home!

If you’re interested in Newton, download an application from the PAWS website at pawscreston.ca and email it to pets@pawscreston.ca. Once you’re approved, PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet him.