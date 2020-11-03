Canadians are now being encouraged to start wearing three-layer face coverings.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks are one way we can protect each other, adding that the degree of protection varies with the construction, materials used, and particularly the fit of non-medical masks.

Tam said to improve the protection of face coverings the federal government is now recommending the use of a three-layer mask that includes a middle filter layer.

The new recommendation comes on the heels of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning that the window to control the second wave of COVID-19 is “closing fast.”

“I know it is tough but it will be even tougher [if we don’t control the spread],” Trudeau said Tuesday.

Trudeau again pleaded with Canadians to limit contacts to what is “absolutely essential,” to download the COVID-19 Alert app for better contact tracing, to wear a mask and to practice good hand hygiene.

To find out how to make your own three-layer face-covering Tam suggests taking advice directly from the government of Canada website.