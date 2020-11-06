The Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake Economic Action Partnership (EAP) & 94.1 Juice FM are excited to announce the Show Local Love Holiday Edition campaign.

Brought back due to popular demand, #ShowLocalLoveBC campaign will run for four weeks from November 18th to December 19th.

Like the Summer campaign, Show Local Love Holiday Edition showcases businesses from Yahk to Riondel and encourages residents to shop locally for the holidays.

However, the campaign then takes a unique seasonal twist – While shopping at participating businesses residents share a picture of their experience or a “wishlist” item of their own social media using the hashtag #ShowLocalLoveBC.

With each share residents also “pay the love forward” by nominating a friend or family member for the weekly Holiday Gift Basket draw, featuring a collection of unique local gifts donated by participating businesses.

Each of the four weeks of the campaign 94.1 Juice FM and the EAP will then advertise the gift basket, its contents and the participating businesses that sponsored it. Finally, the winner of that week’s Ultimate Gift Basket will be announced live on-air every Thursday from November 26th until the last draw on December 17th.

In preparation for Show Local Love’s launch, the EAP is now inviting area businesses to register to participate by:

Visiting the EAP website at www.economicaction.ca/showlocallove ; and Filling out & submitting the short registration form

Registration closes on Friday, November 13th, so be sure to register your business to participate in this great campaign!

For further information about the Show Local Love Holiday Edition Campaign visit www.economicaction.ca, check out the EAP on Facebook or Instagram @cvkleap, or contact program coordinator Jesse Willicome @ Jesse@factor5group.com.