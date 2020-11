Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80.

The news on the death of the long-time Jeopardy! host was confirmed on Twitter on Sunday afternoon on the game show’s account.

A cause of death was not immediately made public.

In March 2019, Trebek revealed he had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek was a seven-time Emmy Award winner and had hosted Jeopardy! since 1984.