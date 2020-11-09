Renters won’t see an increase in rent until at least July 10th, 2021.

The B.C. Government extended the freeze on rent increases on Monday under their powers of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and the Emergency Program Act.

Rent increases were first frozen by the Province on March 18th, 2020 with the ban set to expire on December 1st.

“This is an interim measure to provide stability and advance notice for renters and landlords while a new cabinet is sworn in,” said the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing in their announcement. “Increases set to happen on Dec. 1, 2020, are cancelled, along with all pending increases through to July.”

The B.C. Government said anyone who may have received notices their rent was set to increase after March 2020 should disregard the notices, and pay their current rent amount until July 10th, 2021.

“We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging. For that reason, we are extending the freeze on rent increases to provide more security for renters during the pandemic,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We are all in this together, and it is important for both renters and landlords that people can stay in their homes.”

Those that may have further questions about the freeze on rent, including renter and landlords can email HSRTO@gov.bc.ca or contact the Residential Tenancy Branch at 1-800-665-8779.