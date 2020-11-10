Local police intervened in four incidents involving alcohol on the road.

One of which led to the discovery of a small number of illegal narcotics.

Creston Media Report

Police received 50 calls for assistance from November 2nd to November 9th, 2020.

November 2, 2020

Received a call regarding an assault involving school children. As the children were under the age of criminal responsibility, the matter was referred to the school and the parents.

Investigated a complaint of harassing communications from a partner in a previous relationship.

A vehicle stop on Erickson Road for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 7 days.

November 3, 2020

Attended the Creston Hospital to assist staff with a violent patient.

Police stopped a vehicle in Creston after observing a known prohibited driver operating the vehicle. The stop led to police seizing a small amount of illegal narcotics. The driver was charged and the vehicle was impounded.

Intervened in a family dispute that was becoming violent.

November 4, 2020

Received a call that a Dr. Ho’s personal massager may have been stolen from a residence.

Received a complaint from a client of a healing centre that he was possibly poisoned during treatment. Further investigation revealed that the caller was possibly administering his own herbal remedies.

A vehicle stop in Canyon for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver receiving a 3 day licence suspension.

November 5, 2020

A vehicle stop in Creston resulted in the drinking driver being charged with impaired driving and having his vehicle impounded. The Alberta driver may face additional sanctions due to his previous record of impaired driving convictions.

Opened an investigation into a credit card fraud at a Creston business.

Report of an unwanted male outside a residence in Creston.

November 6, 2020

Attended to a noise complaint stemming from a group of intoxicated party goers in Creston.

Began an investigation into a fraud over a purchase on Kijiji.

Intervened in a family dispute that had become violent. Alcohol was found to be a factor in the disturbance.

November 7, 2020

Report of suspicious activity at a residence in Creston.

A report of illegal dumping in Creston was referred to Bylaw Services.

Report of threats being uttered from an unknown person.

November 8, 2020

A call to a suspicious vehicle abandoned on Highway 3 turned out to be a recovered stolen vehicle out of Calgary. Investigation continues.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-11-09