The Kootenay Lake, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary regions are all impacted by Environment Canada’s Winter Storm Warning as up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected.

Environment Cana said light snow will start Thursday morning over Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“The snow is expected to intensify tonight and persist through Friday,” said the weather forecaster. “Total snow accumulations up to 40 centimetres can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday evening.”

Environment Canada said weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”