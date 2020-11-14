What’s better than a kitten? Two kittens obviously.

Sibling kittens are next level and they can both make a welcome addition to your household.

Peaches & Tiny Tim are about 4 months old. These friendly siblings are as sweet as their pics. Tiny Tim is a bit shyer than Peaches. While both like cuddles, they are still a little skittish of new people/situations.

Each may do better in a quieter home. They’ve had their first round of vaccinations and health check.

