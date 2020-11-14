NewsOn AirPAWS Pets of the Week: Peaches and Tiny Tim SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Nov. 13th, 2020 (Supplied by PAWS)What’s better than a kitten? Two kittens obviously.Sibling kittens are next level and they can both make a welcome addition to your household.Peaches & Tiny Tim are about 4 months old. These friendly siblings are as sweet as their pics. Tiny Tim is a bit shyer than Peaches. While both like cuddles, they are still a little skittish of new people/situations.Each may do better in a quieter home. They’ve had their first round of vaccinations and health check.Learn more about how to adopt them and about senior dogs that also need a home in the full interview with Jensen and Debby in the player below. https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PAWS.mp3