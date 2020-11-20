New data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reveals the East Kootenay has had 22 new cases of COVID-19 between November 6th and November 19th. Over in the Kootenay Boundary, there are 27 new COVID-19 cases being reported.

The regional case data is updated weekly by the BCCDC every Thursday evening. The localized case date by each community area is updated monthly.

As per the BCCDC’s latest numbers, the East Kootenay has now had 68 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Kootenay Boundary has had 65.

The entire Interior Health region is reporting 223 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, with two people in the hospital and one in ICU. There were 28 news cases reported on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been three deaths from 1,172 total COVID-19 cases in the health region. 106,887 total tests have been performed in the health authority, with 723 people tested on Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry imposed further COVID-19 measures on Thursday that impact the entire province due to rising case numbers.

