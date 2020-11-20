Marlowe the Cat and Max the Dog are this week's feature from PAWS. (Supplied by PAWS)

Pets of all ages need a home and November is a special month where the old souls get the spotlight.

Marlowe the cat is STILL LOOKING for his fur-ever home. More details in the below!

Of course, we gotta give equal attention to our canine friends. Find out more about our featured senior dog Max.