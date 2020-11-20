NewsOn AirPAWS Pets of the Week: Marlow and Max SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Nov. 20th, 2020 Marlowe the Cat and Max the Dog are this week's feature from PAWS. (Supplied by PAWS)Pets of all ages need a home and November is a special month where the old souls get the spotlight.Marlowe the cat is STILL LOOKING for his fur-ever home. More details in the below! https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Marlowe.mp3Of course, we gotta give equal attention to our canine friends. Find out more about our featured senior dog Max. https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Max.mp3