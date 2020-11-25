Brittny Anderson will be the Nelson-Creston riding's next MLA. (Supplied by BC NDP)

Following their victory in the 2020 B.C. Election, the NDP has sworn in 57 new members on Tuesday, ahead of appointing cabinet positions on Thursday.

The ceremony was held online to respect physical distancing and travel restrictions within the province.

“In electing this exceptional group of New Democrats, British Columbians gave us their trust to help them through the pandemic and lead our province’s recovery. They have placed their faith in us at an extraordinary time, and the importance of that will weigh on every decision this government makes,” said Premier John Horgan.

In the Kootenays, the NDP won seats in Nelson-Creston with Brittny Anderson, Katrine Conroy in Kootenay West and Roly Russell in Boundary-Similkameen.

The BC NDP said its new caucus crosses a few milestones: being the largest the party has ever seen, the first majority women governing caucus in Canadian history and the most IBPOC MLAs ever in a B.C. caucus.

“Like the people who elected us, the New Democrats sworn in today are diverse and resilient. They understand and share the experiences of British Columbians — and they are up for the challenge ahead. As we go forward in the next four years, we will do so with humility, kindness, and by putting the needs of the people first,” said Horgan.

The BC Liberals will swear in its caucus on Friday.

The Liberals won in Kootenay East and Columbia River-Revelstoke with incumbents Tom Shypitka and Doug Clovechok respectively.