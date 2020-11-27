NewsRDCK group fitness classes on pause SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Friday, Nov. 27th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay)By order and direction of the Provincial Health Officer, restrictions have been put into place throughout the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) for athletic activities. Group fitness classes are now paused until the province defines the new operating guidelines.Face masks are still mandatory in all facilities and the RDCK recommends to bring more than one mask to be able to change as needed.MORE: COVID-19 Safety Restrictions (B.C. Government)There are still some reserved regional activities that will continue to take place including:SwimmingPublic skatingMasks are mandatory while skatingIndividual fitnessIndoor sport nightIntro to tennisSoccerBadmintonVolleyballAdult hockeyRecreational hockeyPickleballIndoor walkingThe group fitness classes that are paused include:CrestonTai Chi for BeginnersTai Chi PracticeThursday Evening YogaCore N MoreTotal Body FitnessSpin N SculptTRXAqua-fitNelsonClassical Hatha YogaHatha Yoga FlowSunday Morning YogaChair YogaWork to ProgressDeep Water CardioAqua-fitWater WalkingGentle JointsSpin and StrengthBarreStep it UpFull Body FridaysSalmoMellow Yoga (x2)Fast Fitness Boot CampCastlegarHealth and RecoveryBalance and MobilityYoga and ResilienceVinyasa Yoga FlowLean MachinesTRXRise and ShineBootcampSweat on the SpotCycle PowerSpin & SculptDeep Water Aqua-fitGentle JointsKids Boogie with MUV StudiosMUV, Groove & Hip Hop