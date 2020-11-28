NewsOn AirPAWS Pets of the Week: SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Nov. 27th, 2020 (Supplied by PAWS)These brothers are too adorable!Can you say cuteness overload! These brothers- Brandon a grey tabby, and Baker a tuxedo – are your typical 10-week-old kittens: One minute full of energy, playfulness, and curiosity; the next minute fast asleep!They’ve had their health check and vaccinations. Won’t you give them their fur-ever home?More details in the interview between Jensen and Debby, including a bonus PAWS Tip of the Week. https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PAWS-1.mp3