Creston Media Report

submitted by Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie

In the past week Creston RCMP has received a number of calls regarding disputes, disturbances, and actual violence over the wearing of masks and the Provincial Health Order.

To be clear, there is no violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms or the BC Human Rights Code when a store owner bars entry to someone who won’t wear a mask. Stores cannot bar customers for human rights-related reasons such as race, colour, religion, ethnicity, marital status, national origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. However, it is not a violation of anyone’s human rights for a store to refuse service to someone who refuses to wear a mask.

Businesses are not public places. Stores are private property, with an invitation to the public to enter and shop according to the conditions set by the stores (and as required by COVID-19 masking orders). Simply stated, no one has a legal right to shop in any particular store, subject to human rights legislation that prohibits discrimination. That list, as stated above, does not include masks.

Business owners must follow the guidelines, and do not have a choice. It is unfair and unwarranted to challenge or argue with business staff regarding mask use when they are just following the guidelines that they are bound to. Let’s all treat each other with the respect and courtesy expected of a community as great as the Creston Valley.

Police received 60 calls for assistance from November 23rd to November 30th, 2020.

November 23, 2020

Police were called to a residence in Lister after the owner found old explosives in a shed. RCMP Explosives experts attended and disposed of the explosives safely.

Report of harassment by an ex-partner.

Attended to a complaint of an assault after a male punched another over the wearing of a mask near a business in Creston.

Responded to a report of a refrigerant leak at a business in Creston.

A vehicle stop for erratic driving near West Creston resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for 3 days.

November 24, 2020

Report of suspicious people attempting to open rear doors on businesses in Creston.

Attended to a complaint of a patron refusing to leave a business after being told about mask requirements.

Responded to a complaint of an assault with a weapon after two people were sprayed with “bear spray”. Charges are pending.

November 25, 2020

Report of threats being uttered at a school in Creston.

Attended to a complaint at a Creston business after a belligerent patron argued about wearing a mask while waiting for a pizza.

Report of an internet scam in which a victim was defrauded of some money.

November 26, 2020

Report of a fraud after a fake Telus account was opened.

Report of a theft from an automated teller after a card was mistakenly left in it.

Police were called to attend to a disturbance at a Creston restaurant after 5 people were refused service for not following the mask guidelines.

November 27, 2020

Report of a possible impaired driver leaving a business in Creston.

November 28, 2020

Police were called in regards to a protest that was taking place on Canyon Street in Creston. Police attended and found that the gathering was not contravening any legislation.

Police were later called to a Creston business after a number of participants of the protest attended the business and attempted to access it without wearing masks as mandated by the Provincial Health order. Four people were issued fines and one person was arrested for obstructing a peace officer for not providing information.

Report of unsafe firearm use in Lister.

Called to assist BC Ambulance with an aggressive patient.

A vehicle stop for erratic driving in Creston resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for 90 days and having her unregistered vehicle impounded as well.

Another drinking driver lost her licence for 90 days and had her vehicle impounded.

November 29, 2020

A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for 3 days. The driver was found to be consuming beer in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Report of a fraud after an email transfer was intercepted.

A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 90 days after refusing to provide police with a breath sample.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-11-30