NewsBreaking: Health Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Wednesday, Dec. 9th, 2020 Vista Stock photoHealth Canada has officially approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.The regulator says on its website that it has completed its review of the clinical data submitted by Pfizer and have deemed it safe for use.The news comes as COVID-19 cases are surging across the country.Officials are putting the finishing touches on a plan to roll out the first doses to roughly 124,500 Canadians working in front line healthcare and long-term care.The first vaccinations could begin as soon as next week.