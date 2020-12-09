A new program has been passed by Town of Creston Council to help local businesses deal with added operating costs due to measures enacted by the Public Health Officer.

The Community Health Initiative Program (CHIP) will provide a free 2021 business licence as well as an initial donation of signage, disposable masks and hand sanitizer to any business who chooses to participate.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge us as individuals and a community, we have seen so many people step up and show what strength and resilience looks like”, said Creston Mayor Ron Toyota. “We know that our community takes the Provincial Health Officer’s Orders and directions seriously, and everyone is doing their part to support each other, as best as they can. As a Council, one of the greatest actions that we can take is to support our businesses who have made significant changes to their businesses and business models for the betterment of our community.”

According to the Town, each business wishing to participate will be required to sign a declaration advising of their participation and will receive their 2021 Town of Creston business licence at no cost.

Participants of CHIP will receive Town of Creston branded signage indicating that masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces. This signage is expected to prominently displayed at the front of their establishment, indicating that the wearing of masks and physical distancing is mandatory within the business.

An initial donation of disposable masks and hand sanitizer for customer use will also be provided.

“CHIP is designed to be inclusive to all community members”, said Michael Moore, Chief Administrative Officer. “We know that everyone has had to make considerable changes to their day to day lives to adapt to the Provincial Orders and directions. The wearing of masks in all indoor public spaces to protect ourselves and each other is particularly difficult to get used to, but we know that it in conjunction with washing our hands, maintaining physical distancing and other preventative measures, it’s something small that we can all do.”

All registered Town of Creston businesses can expect to receive an informational flyer and declaration letter that will need to be signed and returned to the Town by January 31, 2021 to indicate their participation in the program.

CHIP will be in effect until December 31, 2021, or when the wearing of masks in public spaces is no longer required by the Provincial Health Officer.