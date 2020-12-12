This week we are featuring Spencer, who will definitely become an Instagram star.

Spencer is a grey and white long-haired boy. We think he’s about 8 months old. He’s a lovely, very social and playful. This cuddlebug loves to be showered with attention and will purr constantly to let you know he’s ready for some more loving.

He’s had his first round of vaccinations. His second round and his neuter will be in early January.

More on SPencer and the PAWS “reminder” of the week in the player below!