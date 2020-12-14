Creston Media Report

 

Police received 37 calls for assistance from December 7th to December 14, 2020.

 

December 7, 2020

  • Called to a disturbance outside a Creston business in which two people were yelling at each other.

December 8, 2020

  • Report of extortion over Facebook stemming from the sending of personal pictures. 
  • Looked into the report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Creston business. 
  • Attended to a call of a disturbance in which an intoxicated neighbour was attempting to get into a residence.

December 9, 2020

  • Began an investigation into an online fraud in which the victim sent money overseas to buy property. 
  • Attended a Creston business to investigate a suspicious occurrence involving passengers in a vehicle after a 911 call that was disconnected.
  • Responded to a complaint of a disturbance in which a witness heard a woman crying and screaming in a Creston park. Patrols of the area did not locate anyone in distress. 

December 10, 2020

  • Report of unknown people knocking on residence doors after midnight. Patrols for suspects negative.
  • A Creston resident called regarding the attempted theft of Christmas lights after they were found to be unplugged. 

December 11, 2020

  • Report of an aggressive dog biting a person in Riondel.
  • Report of a theft of cookbooks and dental floss from a residence in Creston.

December 12, 2020

  • Report of a possible breach of the COVID Measures Act after a person was suspected of being in public with active COVID. The report turned out to be false.
  • Report of an illegal cannabis outlet in Lister.
  • Report of harassing messages over social media. 
  • Attended to a report of unknown people outside a residence in Creston.

December 13, 2020

  • Report of loud Christmas music outside a residence in Creston. 

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-12-14