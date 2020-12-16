Rehabilitation on the Kootenay River Bridge has finished, and almost a year ahead of schedule.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the $6 million project was the first substantial rehabilitation of the two-span arch-truss bridge since it was built in 1961.

Work to improve the reliability of the structure included replacing the pier bearings and deck joints, as well as sandblasting and repainting heavily corroded steel areas.

“Highway 3 is used by many people, including commercial truck drivers who deliver goods that are an economic lifeline for the province,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It’s an incredible accomplishment that the project was finished well before the originally scheduled Oct. 31, 2021 completion date. This bridge rehabilitation will serve the community well and it helps us continue to build a stronger B.C., which will create a more resilient economy for everyone.”

The 216-metre-long Kootenay River Bridge is located approximately 6 KM west of Creston on Highway 3. The highway is a vital corridor for travel and trade in the southern region of the province.

“This section of Highway 3 near Creston is vital to connecting our communities,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “This project has been a priority for our government and this investment in a critical piece of infrastructure will provide safer travel for decades to come.”