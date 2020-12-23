NewsBreaking: Health Canada approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Wednesday, Dec. 23rd, 2020 Vista Stock photoA second COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green-light by Health Canada.Moderna now has the go ahead to distribute its two-step inoculation against COVID-19 in our countryThe decision clears the way for early deliveries of the vaccine to begin.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that the first batch of a year-end 168,000-dose delivery could be delivered within 48 hours of approval.Canada has purchased 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and has options to purchase another 16 million doses.