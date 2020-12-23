A second COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green-light by Health Canada.

Moderna now has the go ahead to distribute its two-step inoculation against COVID-19 in our country

The decision clears the way for early deliveries of the vaccine to begin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that the first batch of a year-end 168,000-dose delivery could be delivered within 48 hours of approval.

Canada has purchased 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and has options to purchase another 16 million doses.