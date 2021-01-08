The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has extended the season’s postponement.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Thursday that the current Provincial Health Order limiting sports activities was extended to February 5th, marking the KIJHL’s new restart date.

The league said in a release that they remain hopeful of resuming regular season play by the new tentative cut-off, and that they will continue with preparations to award the Teck Cup to the KIJHL champion this spring.

“I would like to acknowledge the patience and resiliency of our athletes, team staff, billet families, volunteers, sponsors and fans as we continue to navigate a challenging season,” KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois said. “Our goal is to return to competitive play as soon as the provincial guidelines allow us to do so. In the meantime, our member clubs are working hard to maximize development opportunities for their players in a structured team environment while following all relevant health and safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, KIJHL players are once again able to participate with their teammates. Dr. Henry’s office updated the existing PHO on December 28th, lifting the restrictions that limited 19- and 20-year old players from taking part in on-ice activities.